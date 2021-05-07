Where's Larry? Ada County 4H Clubs

The 4H clubs of Ada county need your help. Each year the students involved in the program gather unique and wonderful items related to agriculture and put them up for auction. This has always been a live auction but because of on going safety concerns during the pandemic it is virtual this year. However, it means those of us who couldn't attend in the past can be apart this year. It is all on line and you can register and bid. The auction has been extended to end this Saturday May 8 at 5 pm. Bid now and help.