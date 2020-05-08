Scarywood canceled for 2020, but theme park will remain open on weekends

Silverwood Theme Park will remain open and operational on weekends from Sept. 12 through Oct. 25 if weather permits.

ATHOL, Idaho — Silverwood Theme Park announced on Wednesday that it has decided to cancel Scarywood for the 2020 season.

The theme park is unable to operate the event while maintaining guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Panhandle Health District, according to a message on its website.

Silverwood's team will instead focus on operating the theme park for daytime guests using enhanced health and safety procedures already in place. The park will be open and operational on weekends from Sept. 12 through Oct. 25 if weather permits.



"Thank you for your patience as we navigate the challenges associated with COVID-19. This has been a difficult situation for everyone, and we appreciate your understanding," Silverwood wrote on its website. "Our team at Scarywood is looking forward to returning to your nightmares in the future."

Silverwood opened for the 2020 season on May 30 during Phase 3 of Idaho's reopening plan. The park is operating at a controlled, reduced capacity to maintain social distancing guidelines.

All tickets sold are reservation only and require people to select the date of their visit. The number of tickets that will be sold for a specific date is limited.

The configuration of lines also looks different to allow for social distancing between families.

Scarywood is just one of many major events in the Inland Northwest that have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 Ironman 70.3 in Coeur d'Alene was canceled in late July. The popular endurance triathlon, originally set for June 28, was initially postponed to Sept. 6.