Canyon County Fair 2022 opens Thursday, continues this weekend

The fair runs Thursday through Sunday, July 28-31, at the fairgrounds in Caldwell.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Canyon County Fair opens Thursday in Caldwell, reviving a tradition that dates back more than a century, but puts a spotlight on the next generation of Idaho agriculture.

The fair and carnival open at noon each day July 28 through July 31 at the fairgrounds, located at 111 22nd Ave. South in Caldwell.

Youth in 4-H and FFA programs were in the barns before sunrise on Thursday morning, getting their animals ready to show. The four-day fair is just a highlight connected to months, even years, of work the children and their families put in to raising cattle, horses, swine and other animals. The youth livestock shows and other 4-H and FFA exhibitions went on in 2020 even when other features of the fair were put on hold because of COVID-19.

A full schedule of exhibits, carnival rides and games, food vendors and concerts is on tap for the 2022 edition of the fair.

Grandstand concert headliners on the Bi-Mart Main Stage are, on Thursday night, Mark Chesnutt, who had several country music hits in the 1990s ("Bubba Shot the Jukebox," "Too Cold at Home," "It Sure Is Monday," to name three); on Friday night, rising country singer-songwriter Jordan Davis takes the main stage; Saturday takes on a hip-hop flavor with Flo Rida; on Sunday, Latin music is in the spotlight with Banda Renovacion, Zoilo Navarrete and Los Rebeldes de Durango. Those concerts start at 8 p.m. each night.

The fair closes at 11 p.m. each night, but the O'Connor Field House and the livestock area close at 9 p.m.

