Early registration is open for St. Luke's FitOne race

Axiom Fitness will be donating $1 to St. Luke's Children's for each FitOne registration Wednesday.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The video above this article was published May 4.

Early registration for St. Luke's FitOne race opened Wednesday. The race will be in person on Sept. 24 after being held virtually for the past two years.

Wednesday's registration includes a one-day special $20 entry fee for all races - the 5K, 10K and half marathon. Early registration for the FitOne race is open until noon on Sept. 23.

Registration for kids 12 and under is free with paid adult registration. Axiom Fitness is a sponsor of the event, and will be donating $1 to St. Luke's Children's for each registration Wednesday, up to $10,000.

"Whatever your fitness level, FitOne is about setting goals, creating community and getting stronger every day, together," Race Director for FitOne, Eric Stride said. "We're especially excited to gather again in person this year to celebrate our community, its health and wellbeing, all while raising money for Idaho's only Children's hospital here at St. Luke's."

To register and view race information and routes, visit the FitOne website by clicking here.

A portion of race proceeds will go towards helping St. Luke's Children's Hospital build new running and walking tracks at local schools and supporting other community health initiatives for kids.

In the past nine years, the FitOne race has raised more than $750,000 to go toward community projects.

The mission of St. Luke's FitOne race is, "about building health from the ground up. Every dollar we raise goes toward helping children and families live their healthiest lives."

