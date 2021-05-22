Boise event planners seeking performers, artists for 'Supersized' downtown event

DBA held the first Supersized First Thursday event in May and will continue to hold them through September.

BOISE, Idaho — First Thursday, a downtown Boise event where arts, shopping, dining and entertainment take center stage, is expanding into a new event called Supersized First Thursday.

For years, First Thursday has been a time when folks can take in the sights, stores and foods in downtown Boise. After a year when most large events were canceled due to COVID-19, the Downtown Boise Association (DBA) decided to expand the event into "Supersized First Thursday."

"Typically we do a roving performance, so a musician that roams around downtown," said Jennifer Hensley, the executive director of DBA. "It's a surprise, you stumble upon it and you get to enjoy that."

Rather than just one roving performance, however, DBA is doing three or four performances throughout downtown Boise.

The Boise Phil Harmonic, the Ballet, the Opera and Boise Rock School all participated in the first event earlier in May.

"In the plaza, we had a radio station playing music and it was the last day of Idaho Gives, so we had nonprofits out here doing games and giveaways," Hensley said.

The next Supersized First Thursday, which is set to take place on June 3, is set to include stilt workers, a tap dancer and other surprises.

DBA is still looking for performers for July, August and September.

"First Thursday is a lot of fun," Hensley said. "It's a great time downtown. It's a nice spread out, a way to see all the people and businesses downtown and enjoy the area."

If you're interested in performing during one of the Supersized First Thursday events, you can apply on the DBA website.

