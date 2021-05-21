Tamarack Resort to operate lift seven days a week during summer

The resort will also offer a larger watercraft fleet on Lake Cascade and inaugural events in The Village.

TAMARACK, Idaho — Tamarack Resort announced Friday that lifts will operate seven days a week for hiking and mountain biking throughout Summer 2021. Lifts will run from June 11-Sept. 12 between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The resort will also offer a larger watercraft fleet on Lake Cascade and inaugural events in The Village. An outdoor World Axe Throwing Leauge regulation arena will also be open in The Village and features four lanes with two targets each.

Numerous other special events will be held at various locations throughout the resort:

On the Mountain

A new intermediate flow trail for downhill mountain bikers will be completed by mid-summer. The one-mile trail will feature wide berms and jumps designed to be most fun for advanced riders while still being friendly to less-experienced riders. With its completion, the region's only full-service trail park will feature a total of 38 lift-served and cross-country trails (covering 27 miles of trail) along with a base area jump park offering multiple ramp jumps for all ages and skill levels.

An 18-hole, lift-served disc golf course will be completed by mid-summer.

The free weekly outdoor Summer Concert Series returns to the amphitheatre on Thursday nights, beginning July 1

Special events on the mountain

Mid-mountain Mixology Class: June 16 & 30, July 14 & 28, Aug. 25 & Sept. 1

Northwest Cup Mountain Bike Series: June 25-27

Mid-mountain Meteor Shower Party: August 11-12 via a nighttime lift ride on Tamarack Express

On the Lake

Jet ski rentals will be available at Tamarack's Waterfront Cabana on Lake Cascade. This is in addition to a larger fleet of surf and pontoon boats, along with non-motorized kayaks and paddleboards.

Special events on the lake

Free firework shows on May 29 and July 3 just off the Tamarack Waterfront shoreline on Lake Cascade

Elopement on the Lake: June 29

In the Village

A new outdoor axe throwing arena near the Village roundabout

New downhill mountain bikes and Kona e-bikes for rent

Free live music every Tuesday night

Happy hours, wine specials and themed Patio Parties at The Reserve

Access

Summer Express Cards: preloaded day tickets for discounted Bike Park access

RFID gates installed at the base of Tamarack Express to improve quick lift access

Stay & Play Packages: discounted Tamarack lodging and golf at Jug Mountain

The inaugural season of the SKY Pass: free lift access to local K-12 students

Summer at Tamarack Resort officially kicks off on Friday, May 28. More information can be found here.

