Tamarack Resort to operate lift seven days a week during summer

TAMARACK, Idaho — Tamarack Resort announced Friday that lifts will operate seven days a week for hiking and mountain biking throughout Summer 2021. Lifts will run from June 11-Sept. 12 between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The resort will also offer a larger watercraft fleet on Lake Cascade and inaugural events in The Village. An outdoor World Axe Throwing Leauge regulation arena will also be open in The Village and features four lanes with two targets each.
Numerous other special events will be held at various locations throughout the resort:
On the Mountain
- A new intermediate flow trail for downhill mountain bikers will be completed by mid-summer. The one-mile trail will feature wide berms and jumps designed to be most fun for advanced riders while still being friendly to less-experienced riders. With its completion, the region's only full-service trail park will feature a total of 38 lift-served and cross-country trails (covering 27 miles of trail) along with a base area jump park offering multiple ramp jumps for all ages and skill levels.
- An 18-hole, lift-served disc golf course will be completed by mid-summer.
- The free weekly outdoor Summer Concert Series returns to the amphitheatre on Thursday nights, beginning July 1
Special events on the mountain
- Mid-mountain Mixology Class: June 16 & 30, July 14 & 28, Aug. 25 & Sept. 1
- Northwest Cup Mountain Bike Series: June 25-27
- Mid-mountain Meteor Shower Party: August 11-12 via a nighttime lift ride on Tamarack Express
On the Lake
- Jet ski rentals will be available at Tamarack's Waterfront Cabana on Lake Cascade. This is in addition to a larger fleet of surf and pontoon boats, along with non-motorized kayaks and paddleboards.
- Special events on the lake
- Free firework shows on May 29 and July 3 just off the Tamarack Waterfront shoreline on Lake Cascade
- Elopement on the Lake: June 29
In the Village
- A new outdoor axe throwing arena near the Village roundabout
- New downhill mountain bikes and Kona e-bikes for rent
- Free live music every Tuesday night
- Happy hours, wine specials and themed Patio Parties at The Reserve
Access
- Summer Express Cards: preloaded day tickets for discounted Bike Park access
- RFID gates installed at the base of Tamarack Express to improve quick lift access
- Stay & Play Packages: discounted Tamarack lodging and golf at Jug Mountain
- The inaugural season of the SKY Pass: free lift access to local K-12 students
Summer at Tamarack Resort officially kicks off on Friday, May 28. More information can be found here.
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist: