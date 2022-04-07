Boise State student wins eighth annual 2022 Idaho Entrepreneur Challenge

Future business leaders competed Thursday for a shot at a total of $50,000 in cash prizes. Christian Perry won the competition at Jack's Urban Meeting Place.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University announced Christian Perry claimed the top prize in Thursday's eighth annual 2022 Idaho Entrepreneur Challenge at Jack's Urban Meeting Place in downtown Boise.

The event is Idaho's largest entrepreneurship competition for higher education students in the Gem State. 24 teams of future business leaders competed Thursday for a shot at a total of $50,000 in cash prizes.

Perry won the challenge while representing ChatterQuant -- a company offering real-time data, discussion and sentiment monitoring on more than 28,000 stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and more than 10,000 cryptocurrencies.

Seven Idaho colleges and universities were represented by students in the 2022 Idaho Entrepreneur Challenge. Universities competed for funding, mentorship and recognition of their skills, according to Boise State's news release.

Boise State University's Venture College launched the annual competition in 2015. The program within the College of Innovation and Design enables students to learn from experts through pitched ideas to make businesses work.

Winners of the 2022 Idaho Entrepreneur Challenge -- including Perry's first-place finish -- are listed below. The competition's winners receive funds to further build on their ideas.

Final Pitch Competition + Software Track Winner:

Company: Chatterquant

Student: Christian Perry

Hometown: Boise

School: Boise State University

Major: Marketing + Business

Congratulations to Christian Perry, @BoiseState student and Founder of @ChatterQuant, for winning the Final Pitch Competition + Software Track in this year's Idaho Entrepreneur Challenge!#iec2022 @boisestateCID @BoiseStateCOBE pic.twitter.com/CSKc7QqI1k — Boise State Venture College (@VentureCollege_) April 8, 2022

Manufactured Goods Track Winner:

Company: The Bee Team

Students: Isabelle Boicourt (Boise), Ben Thomsen (Inkom, Idaho) and Kade Nyman (Redmond, Ore.)

School: Boise State University

Major: Engineering

Service Track Winner (tie) + President's Award Winner:

Company: Maggie

Student: Jenny Anderson

Hometown: Cookeville, Tenn.

School: Boise State University

Major: Digital Innovation and Design

Service Track Winner (tie):

Company: Lower Gear Cycles

Student: Ethyn Williams (College of Western Idaho), Luke George (Boise State University) and Emily House (Idaho State University)

Hometown: Kuna

Major: Business

Technology Product Track Winner + Trolley House Ventures Award:

Company: Dharma Dr.

Student: Brad Mosell

Hometown: Boise, ID

School: Boise State University

Major: Masters in Teaching

Thursday's event was the first in-person Idaho Entrepreneur Challenge in two years. Students were judged by business leaders, entrepreneurs, investors and venture capitalists, according to Boise State University.

"These students are leading Idaho's next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators," Executive Director of Boise State University's Venture College, Nic Miller, said. "We are so grateful to have a community that supports them and we look forward to watching them grow their businesses in Idaho."

Watch more Local News: