'Treasure Valley Construction Combine' aims to ease labor shortage

The construction industry has faced a labor shortage since the 2008 recession according to the Building Contractors Association of Southwestern Idaho.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — As students walk from station to station through the Meridian Home Depot parking lot, they quickly learn not every stop is the same.

But every student does get the same shot to learn, and Savannah Huber of Renaissance High School isn’t wasting a moment.

"Concrete - I'm not exactly sure what this is. I might watch for a while and see if I can get in there and do some stuff," Huber said.

Huber is one of more than 100 students participating in the first-ever Treasure Valley Construction Combine. The free two-day training is open to students 17 years and older.

The event derives its namesake from the NFL combine, according to Idaho Associated General Contractors Workforce Development and Training Coordinator Kaycee Cron. Cron also serves as an event organizer.

The combine aims to play out in a similar fashion to that of it's namesake - give candidates a chance to show off what they can do in front of potential employers. Those separating themselves from the field should expect to hear from employers.

"We have such a workforce shortage in construction, and construction is huge. There is a housing shortage, and construction is booming," Cron said. "We have a huge need for workers. And this is one of the pipelines that's local, and students have real skills. They can come right into the job force and go to work."

It's a workforce that desperately needs new skilled labor, according to Building Contractors Association of Southwestern Idaho (BCASWI) Executive Officer Bill Rauer.

"I think we can see a light at the end of the tunnel, but it's pretty dim and a long way off," Rauer said.

There is a nationwide shortage of construction workers, particularly in residential housing. The United States is short 4 million single-family homes to date, according to Rauer.

The BCASWI has tracked the labor shortage on a local level in the past; they can no longer accurately estimate how far behind demand the construction workforce has fallen relative to demand, Rauer said.

A normal stock of available homes on the real estate market runs a four-to-six-month supply, Rauer said. Idaho right now has a one-month supply.

"We're seeing a lot more attention being brought to the issue, that will help dramatically," Rauer said.

Rauer hopes the combine drums up more interest in the trades, and draws strong candidates into the industry including Huber. But with so many options, showing your skills is the easy part.

Huber is concerned with making a decision.

"Maybe, I think that’s a fun opportunity. A summer job would definitely be good. Just between Junior and Senior year, pick something, get some experience with it," Huber said. "I like being able to get a wide variety of information. Just see and feel out where I can go. I like options."

