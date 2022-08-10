Snoop Dogg Talks Reuniting with Dr. Dre for New Music 30 Years Later: ‘Back Together Again’ (Exclusive)

Back in the studio, reunited! Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are making music again, and Snoop seems excited about what they're coming up with.

The rapper and actor spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier on the red carpet at the premiere of his new film, Day Shift, in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and teased just a bit about what the two are working on.

"We're cooking up a little something," Snoop shared. "I don't wanna talk about it too much, but we're back together again."

"It's been 30 years since we worked on a record, and we're doin' something, we're workin' on something," he added with a smile.

Snoop's been working on a lot of projects recently, including working with BTS on Benny Blanco's new track, "Bad Decisions."

"Hey, I just try to stay active," Snoop said of the collaboration. "The youngsters, they reach out, they call me... I'm all about music. One thing about me, I don't like being boxed in. I like being a part of every genre of music so when they reach out and call, I'll usually say yeah."

He's also starring in Day Shift, alongside Jamie Foxx. In the film, Foxx plays a down-on-his-luck dad who makes his living hunting down and killing bloodsucking vampires that live among us. Snoop stars as fellow vampire exterminator Big John Elliott.

"We've been friends for a long time," Snoop said of Foxx. "So for us to both be at this part of our career, to work together and still enjoy each other's company, that's what it's all about."

The pair also shared a special moment on the carpet, in front of the ET cameras, when Snoop presented Foxx with a very special little gift -- one of the rare and iconic rose gold Death Row Records chains.

"I'm gonna tell you why that's so significant," an emotional and grateful Foxx shared with ET, explaining that he's "watched this man as a young artist" and saw what he went through and how he built his career into something amazing.

"For this day to come to here, for us to see him bloom, is special. For us to see him kickin' ass in this movie as an actor," Foxx said. "And at the same time, anybody could tell you Snoop is the ambassador of grace and entertainment and fun... So this moment right here means everything."

Fans can watch Foxx and Snoop Dogg battle bloodsuckers when Day Shift premieres on Netflix Aug. 12.