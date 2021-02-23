Rumer Willis Shares What It's Like to Have Anxiety: 'Sometimes I Feel Like I'm Dying'

Rumer Willis is being honest with her followers. The 32-year-old actress and daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis took to her Instagram Stories to share a real update.

"Wanted to share something vulnerable because I think it is important to remember there are many sides to everyone and so much we don't see outside of the lens of social media," Rumer captioned a video of herself staring at the camera with a filter of tears coming out of her eyes. "I have been dealing with bad anxiety since yesterday, but working on learning how to self soothe."

The Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood star said that sometimes her anxiety can get so bad that "I feel like I'm dying, I get nauseous and my heart won't slow down."

"It sometimes feels like a force so much bigger than me has taken over the control panel in my [brain]," she shared. "But I realized the worst thing I can do is try to fight against it or be resistant to it. I have to catch myself when I find myself focusing on just wishing it was somehow different."

Rumer added that in an attempt to live in her reality, she had shared the candid video of herself suffering from anxiety, writing, "So here I am, sitting here feeling like I'm gonna melt, even though I know I won't and just trying to lean into the discomfort as scary and painful as that is."

Rumer Willis/Instagram Stories

The actress is known for being honest and open with her followers on social media. This past New Year's Eve she opened up about being four years sober.

"So grateful for choosing myself above any need to distract or numb out," she wrote at the time. "Especially this past year when so much has come up for not just myself but the world. I feel immense gratitude that even when I have no escape from the feelings that come up no matter how hard or painful they may be, I try my best to live through them and come out the other side."