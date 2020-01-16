Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Granted Emergency Restraining Order Against Jen Harley

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been granted an emergency restraining order against his ex-girlfriend, Jen Harley.

According to his attorneys, the 34-year-old Jersey Shore Family Vacation star alleges that Harley entered his home Saturday night and "viciously" assaulted him.

"Regrettably, on Saturday night, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was, again, the victim of a domestic violence incident at the hands of Jennifer Harley. At that time, Ms. Harley entered his home while he was sleeping and started viciously assaulting him," Ortiz-Magro's lawyers said in a statement. "Ronnie immediately called the Las Vegas Police Department and filed a domestic violence complaint against Jennifer. Then, this morning, a Family Court Judge in the Clark County (Las Vegas, NV) District Court, Family Division granted Ronnie an Emergency Order for Protection Against Domestic Violence. This Emergency Order is in effect until February 25, 2020."

ET has reached out to Harley's attorney for comment.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley, who share 1-year-old daughter Ariana, have had an intense and toxic relationship over the past few years. Back in October, a source told ET that it was highly unlikely the two would get back together again following Ortiz-Magro's arrest for alleged domestic violence earlier that month. Ortiz-Magro avoided being hit with the felony charges over the incident after the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office deferred the case to the Los Angeles City Attorney a few weeks later.

The L.A. City Attorney revealed to ET, however, that they would be pursuing multiple misdemeanor charges against the reality star including one count of domestic violence, one count of brandishing a weapon or a firearm, one count of child endangerment, one count of resisting arrest and one count of criminal threats.

Court documents obtained by ET at the time revealed that he is also facing a charge of false imprisonment, and an additional count of resisting arrest -- one count for each officer whom Ortiz-Magro allegedly resisted.

"The facts and circumstances around Ronnie's arrest have been misreported and exaggerated, like we mentioned in the past," Ortiz-Magro's attorney said in a statement. "We are happy the District Attorney’s refused to file any charges and we look forward to addressing this matter with City Attorney; until then, we will make no further comment."

On Nov. 8, 2019, Ortiz-Magro appeared in a Los Angeles court and pleaded not guilty to seven charges, including false imprisonment of Harley, his rep confirmed to People. Hear more in the video below: