Reese Witherspoon Can't Contain Her Excitement After Beyoncé Gifts Her With Entire Ivy Park Collection

Being friends with Beyoncé has its perks!

A week after Reese Witherspoon received a case of champagne from Bey and her husband, JAY-Z, the actress took to her Instagram to reveal that Queen B had sent even more gifts her way.

"You guys, somebody told me that a big package is arriving. I don't know what it is. Let's go see," Witherspoon says in the video, before pushing a huge, orange-covered package up her driveway.

"Oh my gosh!" she yells in excitement, guessing the package could be art, some balloons or movie posters. Then, she snaps it open, to reveal the entire Ivy Park collection, which Witherspoon generously models for her fans.

"Does this officially make me the newest member of the #Beyhive? 🐝," the Morning Show star captioned the post. "Thank you, @Beyonce for the #IvyPark swag!"

Witherspoon isn't the only celeb we'll be seeing rocking Ivy Park this year. Beyoncé also gifted the entire collection to Cardi B, Hailey Bieber, Yara Shahidi, and her mom, Tina Knowles Lawson.

Kate McKinnon, meanwhile, is seemingly still trying to get in good with the singer, after joking to Ellen DeGeneres that she "blew it" at the Golden Globes.

"My sister and I found out we were going to be at their table and started panicking and making a list," McKinnon recalled on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week. "[We said,] ‘Well, what do we say? We live in one-bedroom apartments in New York City. What can we say? Do you use Hello Fresh? What kind of milk do you like to drink?'"

"My sister went right over and had balls of steel and Beyoncé was so nice and I was just … I pretended I had something on my pants,” McKinnon recalled. "I blew it. I blew it."

