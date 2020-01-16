Gigi Hadid Dismissed as Potential Juror in Harvey Weinstein Trial

Gigi Hadid will not be a juror in the upcoming Harvey Weinstein trial.

The 24-year-old model was called as a potential juror on Monday in New York City and was asked to come back for additional questioning on Thursday, but according to multiple reports, after her follow-up courthouse appearance, she was officially cut from the list of potential jurors. Hadid was snapped walking out of Manhattan Criminal Court in a leather and wool jacket, jeans and black boots, looking chic while carrying a coffee cup and donning shades.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Hadid lives in Manhattan and was part of the latest pool of 120 potential jurors summoned for the Weinstein case earlier this week. Her dismissal should come as no surprise, given that according to the Associated Press, she disclosed to the judge inside the courtroom on Monday that she had actually met Weinstein before, but said she was still able to "keep an open mind on the facts." She also said she's met Selma Hayek -- who has publicly accused Weinstein of past sexual harassment and has been listed as a potential witness during the trial -- but could still remain impartial.

On another note, Hadid is also good friends with model Cara Delevingne, who in October 2017, publicly claimed on Instagram that Weinstein sexually harassed her on two different occasions.

Weinstein faces multiple charges of sexual assault -- including allegations that he raped one woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006 -- and he has pleaded not guilty to all the charges. He has previously denied any claims of non-consensual sex and has also denied any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.

On Jan. 6, Los Angeles prosecutors announced new sexual assault charges against Weinstein. The 67-year-old film mogul has been charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents back in 2013. Weinstein has not entered a plea yet in the Los Angeles case.

