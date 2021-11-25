ET's Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight Host 'Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS'

Now here's something to be grateful for! Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight are going live in New York City on Thanksgiving Day as the host of The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS.

The TV event will feature portions of the 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in NYC, which includes six new balloons, four new floats and one new balloonicle. In addition, the CBS special will have celebrity appearances from The Equalizer's Laya DeLeon Hayes, Star Trek: Discovery's Wilson Cruz and Anthony Rapp as well as Broadway star Erich Bergen.

The special will also feature performances from the hit Broadway musicals Waitress and Chicago.

The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS kicks off at 9/8 Central on CBS and will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Join @KeltieKnight and @KevinFrazier for a morning of Broadway and stars from your favorite TV shows on #TheThanksgivingDayParade Thursday morning at 9/8c on CBS. pic.twitter.com/GxRiahCjnA — CBS (@CBS) November 23, 2021