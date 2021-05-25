'Boise Boys' stars announce new TV show

The series "Outgrown" will involve helping families stay in the homes they are already in, rather than flipping houses for profit.

BOISE, Idaho — The stars of the hit house-flipping show "Boise Boys" say they are working on a new spinoff series focused on the Treasure Valley. Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson are shooting episodes for the show, called "Outgrown," now.



"Has life changed? I don't think it has," said Caldwell. "I have a lot more kids than I had when we first started, we've done a lot more work than I thought we'd do, it's been a lot of fun. It has been fun."

Robertson, the other half of the Boise Boys, agrees.

"You hit the nail on the head, it's been a lot of work. So I don't think we've even smelled the roses, we're just keeping our noses down, staying in our lane," Robertson told us.

Outgrown is set to premiere in the fall. This show is not about flipping homes for a profit, it's about helping families stay in the homes they are already in.

"Boise Boys did so well, we've had twenty episodes now on HGTV," said Caldwell. "We were a little surprised when HGTV called and said 'hey, would you guys be open to trying another format? This time, helping families.'”

The pair jumped at the chance.

Caldwell has eight kids, and Robertson has three, so they know what it’s like to outgrow a house.

"You know, timing is everything. The fact that they came up with this idea when it's hard to even find homes to flip here in Idaho, it was perfect," said Robertson about the new idea for a show. "Now, we are starting to expand out into Eagle and Meridian."

The Boise Boys say the best part of the new series is getting to know the families they are working with on each home renovation.

"There are so many cool stories, there are folks who have everything going on in their families, getting bigger, getting smaller and we want to help them enjoy their home more and be able to stay in their homes," said Robertson.

Caldwell says the tough housing market means more people are investing in renovations.

"What we've realized a lot in Boise is that people are saying wow, I love my house, and it's worth so much more money now because of everything that's going on in Boise, but I don't want to sell it because I don't have anywhere to go, and so the best thing to do is actually renovate and to make the house actually work for our families," he said. "So that's what we've been doing, making these homes work, and it's been a lot of fun."

The Boise Boys say the new show should come out on HGTV and DISCOVERY + in the fall.

"We're pumped!" Caldwell said. "We're just trying to make these houses beautiful, make sure we are serving these families, and we hope that people connect to it."

