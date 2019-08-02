BOISE, Idaho — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of eastern Oregon and southwest Idaho this weekend. It extends from Friday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.

The impacted area stretches from Baker, Harney and Malheur counties in eastern Oregon, from the Owyhee Mountains to the south up north through the Boise and West Central Mountains, and from the Upper Weiser River to the Camas Prarie on the east.

Heavy now is possible, especially in the higher elevations Baker County, and Idaho north of the Snake River Basin. These areas may receive 3 to 6 inches in the valleys and 6 to 9 inches, with localized amounts up to 18 inches in the higher mountains.

Southern mountains may receive 3 to 8 inches. The Snake River Basin may receive as much as 3 inches through Sunday. Gusty winds will cause blowing snow in southernmost areas on Sunday.

Expect difficult travel conditions. Significant reductions in visibility are possible. Be sure to check ahead before driving.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.