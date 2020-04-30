Ping-pong ball sized hail, 60 mph winds to hit Treasure Valley

A tornado warning is also in effect in nearby Cassia County.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for the Treasure Valley Thursday afternoon.

Counties included in the warning include Canyon, Ada, Elmore and Owyhee.

The storm was spotted 35 miles southwest of Caldwell at about 1:40 p.m., and is moving towards the town.

The National Weather Service warned that the storm is bringing hail the size of ping-pong balls and 60 mph winds.

"People and animals outdoors will be injured," the NWS warning reads. "Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees."

Forecasters also expect "torrential rain, which could lead to flash flooding. Residents are urged to get indoors and make sure animals have shelter.

KTVB has received multiple reports of broken branches and downed trees, including a large tree that toppled over on Harrison Boulevard during high winds.

The storm will move into Ada County after passing through Canyon County. The storm warnings are currently in effect until 3 p.m.

According to the weather service, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was picked up near Oakley Reservoir, moving east at 50 mph.

"Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely," the weather service posted.