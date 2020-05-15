Several funnel clouds reported in southwest Idaho on Thursday

The National Weather Service in Boise confirmed several sightings of funnel clouds in the region.

BOISE, Idaho — Viewers across southwest Idaho reported seeing several funnel clouds in the region during a storm that moved through Thursday afternoon.

Some viewers posted photos of the storm on our Idaho Weather Watchers Facebook group.

Merilie Dawn Blickenstaff posted a photo and video of what appears to be a funnel cloud south of Nampa.

Dave Groenert, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boise, told us that people spotted funnel clouds near Kuna, Nampa, Midvale and Cambridge.

Mahon Cornwell was at a friend’s house just outside of Cambridge around 3:30 p.m. when they saw the first of two funnel clouds pass by the area. He said it was “pretty interesting to watch.”

Mahon took a photo of one funnel cloud while his friend Rich Bond took a picture of the second one. Thanks for sharing them with KTVB.

Elizabeth Leach also shared a video of "two little whisps" south of Kuna in our Idaho Weather Watchers Facebook group.

Russell Hills also captured the below photo south of Nampa.