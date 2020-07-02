A beautiful sunset painted the southern Idaho sky Thursday

From Jerome Idaho to Adrian Oregon, people share their photos of the artwork in the sky.

BOISE, Idaho — If you missed the bold, colorful sky Thursday evening, take a minute out of your day to enjoy these photos.

From Jerome Idaho to Adrian Oregon, people captured dramatic views of the striking evening sky and shared them with us on the KTVB Idaho Weather Watchers Facebook page.

Here's the view from Jerome, courtesy of Cindy Balthrope.

Daisy De'Lynn Glenn captured this peaceful image from Adrian, Oregon.

Sample the incredible views in this photo gallery.

If you would like to share your scenic weather photos, or just enjoy looking at other people's photos, consider joining the Idaho Weather Watchers page on Facebook.

