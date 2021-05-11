AAA predicts more than 200,000 Idahoans will hit the road Memorial Day weekend

That's 60% more than last year, but 13% less than in 2019.

BOISE, Idaho — Memorial Day travel is expected to make a big return in 2021.

AAA predicts that more than 37 million Americans will journey more than 50 miles or home from home during the holiday weekend. And 202,000 Idahoans will be among them. That's 60% more than last year, but 13% less than in 2019.



AAA says that rising vaccination rates, loosening restrictions, and improved consumer confidence will motivate more Americans to take a long-awaited vacation.



"There are plenty of signs that the nation is in recovery mode. Unemployment is falling, discretionary debit and credit-card spending are on the rise, and more people are going through TSA screenings at airports," said AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. "Even though we aren't quite back to 2019 levels, it will still be a busy weekend, especially if you're traveling through a major metro area or heading into the backcountry on a two-lane highway."



Memorial Day falls late in May this year, bringing the possibility of warmer weather and some Idaho children already out of school. The Memorial Day travel period is defined as May 27 through May 31. AAA says Thursday afternoon is likely to be one of the busiest times on the roads.



In addition to state and national parks, Idahoans are likely to visit warm-weather destinations like Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Orlando over the holiday.

AAA projects that 34.4 million Americans will travel by car – nearly 93% of all travelers. That is more than usual because of concerns about COVID-19 and mask requirements on buses and airplanes.



Memorial Day air travel will be nearly six times greater than in 2020, but still 23% lower than in 2019.



Travelers should consult AAA's COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map before setting out and exercise special caution while vacationing this year as the pandemic continues.