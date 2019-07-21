BOISE, Idaho — The road to the Old Idaho Penitentiary, the Idaho Botanical Garden, and to the Idaho State Archives will be closed or partially closed for repairs that are expected to last three months.

Old Penitentiary Road from Warm Springs Avenue to the parking lot of the botanical garden will be completely rebuilt in a three-phase project that officials say will be finished by mid-October.

All locations in the area around the road will continue to be open while crews replace the road, but drivers should be aware of delays or having to park further away from their destinations.

The first phase of the project should be done by mid-August and includes demolishing the road, median, and sidewalk. Construction crews will then install new drains, gutters, sidewalks, and landscaping in the second phase.

The final phase is scheduled to begin in the first week of October and will be when the road gets repaved.

