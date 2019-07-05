MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Interstate 84 near Locust Grove Road was backed up for miles after a man crashed his car on the freeway and fled into a Meridian neighborhood on Tuesday.

It happened at about 2:30 p.m. and the crash left three westbound lanes on the interstate backed up for a couple of hours.

The suspect, Daniel William Leary, 28, of Rigby, was found inside a home on the 1900 block of Bentley Drive around 4 p.m.

The homeowner had to call the police and report that he found a man sleeping in his son's bedroom, police say.

According to investigators, they surrounded the house and yelled for Leary to come out. After hearing no response, police went through the house with K-9 units and found him sleeping in the child's bedroom.

Police say they took him to the hospital to be treated for a dog bite on his upper left arm from the K-9 unit and injuries from the crash before taking him to jail.

Leary was booked into the Ada County Jail and was charged with misdemeanor charges of delay and obstruct a police officer, unlawful entry, and possession of prescription pills. He was also charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and an agent's warrant.

"It takes the public's help to catch these guys, and we really appreciate it," Lt. Berle Stokes with Meridian Police said. "He's facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident, resisting-obstructing officers, unlawful entry. and we're investigating some other charges, and I believe he's also going to be charged with a parole violation."

No one else was injured in the crash or the unlawful entry into the home, according to police.

MORE: Nampa Police change their tactics to crack down on illegal opioid traffickers