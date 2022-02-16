Nampa announces construction to close Ustick Road beginning Feb. 21

Beginning Feb. 21, Ustick will be closed between Northside Blvd and Midland Blvd, and remain closed until mid-December.

NAMPA, Idaho — The city of Nampa announced that Ustick will be closed between Northside boulevard and Midland boulevard for infrastructure improvements starting Feb. 21.

The project involves installing water and sewer lines 30-feet deep along nearly a mile of roadway. The project is expected to be completed in mid-December.

Traffic will be detoured south to Cherry Lane for the duration of the project. However, local access to residential property will remain open.

Anyone who has further questions regarding the project can email projects@cityofnampa.us or call (208) 465-2221.

Watch more Local News: