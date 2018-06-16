Idaho State Police are investigating a crash on Interstate 84 near Hazelton.

I-84 was blocked in both directions after the crash. As of 3:15 p.m. Saturday, traffic was restricted to one lane.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the crash scene is at milepost 188, two miles west of Hazelton.

A dispatcher with Southern Idaho Regional Communication said that three vehicles were involved in the crash, and that the crash occurred near a road construction zone.

Information about the conditions of the people involved in the crash is not yet available.

