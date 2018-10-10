LA GRAND, Ore. -- Eastbound Interstate 84 has reopened after a semi truck wreck near La Grande.

Both westbound I-84 and eastbound I-84 will be restricted to one lane in the area around the crash, located about six miles west of La Grande.

The eastbound closure previously stretched nearly 40 miles from Exit 216 six miles east of Pendleton to the crash area at Milepost 254, where the wreck happened west of La Grande.

A truck overturned in the crash, landing on its side across the roadway. Information on any injuries was not immediately available.

Drivers are asked to slow down and be careful in the area of the crash. Check back for updates.

