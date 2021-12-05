Train derails in Central Idaho

28 Union Pacific train cars derailed near Hammett, Idaho. There were no injuries.

HAMMETT, Idaho — 28 Union Pacific train cars derailed early Saturday morning on the western edge of Hammett, Idaho, according to Robynn Tysver, a communications manager for Union Pacific Railroad.

The train was a mixed commodity train and one of the cars spilled steel sheets.

The train track is closed to traffic as crews are engaged in cleaning up the site and investigating the cause.

The incident remains under investigation as the cause has yet to be determined.

There were no injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

