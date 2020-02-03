Idaho National Laboratory helps power 2020 Mars mission

The lab's team is here in Boise to talk about their contributions to the project.

BOISE, Idaho — You have a chance to learn more about the Idaho team helping to fuel NASA's next rover launch to Mars.



The Idaho National Laboratory's team is here in Boise to talk about their contributions to the project.



They'll also have demonstrations and hands-on activities for both kids and adults to learn about the space program.



You can learn all about it Monday until 7 p.m. at the Discovery Center.



The INL demonstrations are free with general admission.



If you can't make it Monday, there's another chance for you to hear about their project on Tuesday at the Children's Museum of Idaho.