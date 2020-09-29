Fish and Game kills thousands of invasive goldfish in Idaho pond

A perch was also found in the pond which is a fish species that does not belong in Wood River Valley ponds. According to biologists, finding a perch is a perfect example of a deliberate action by someone who illegally transported a live fish and put it into Heagle Pond.



"Illegal introductions and the necessary actions to remove the invasive species take money away from regional fisheries projects," said Joe Thiessen, Regional Fisheries biologist. "We had to divert limited license dollars to deal with a situation that was caused by someone dumping their pet goldfish into Heagle Pond."



In Idaho, a person illegally transplanting or introducing fish where they don't belong can be held legally responsible for the financial costs to restore the fishery to its prior condition. And it can potentially result in a felony charge.



Heagle Pond is currently is fenced off and signs are posted to keep people and pets safe. Idaho Fish and Game is continuing to monitor the pond and any additional dead fish will be collected and disposed of at a certified disposal facility.