CHICAGO -- Boise native Sofia Huerta is headed to Houston.

A three-team trade between Chicago, Utah, and Texas over the weekend saw Huerta and teammate Taylor Comeau acquired by the Houston Dash in exchange for several 2019 NWSL college draft picks.

Huerta was drafted 11th overall by Chicago during the 2015 NWSL college draft.

RELATED: Centennial grad Huerta makes history as a rookie

During her time with the Red Stars, Huerta has played in 77 games and helped lead the team to three consecutive playoff berths.

She is second overall in scoring (22 goals) and in assists (11) with Chicago.

RELATED: Huerta named NWSL Player of the Month

Among other accolades, Huerta was named the NWSL Player of the Month twice (May 2015, April 2018) and Player of the Week on several occasions.

© 2018 KTVB