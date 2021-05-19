New mountain bike park opens Friday at Soldier Mountain

The trails are designed for riders of all skill levels, ranging from easy to advanced jump-trails.

FAIRFIELD, Idaho — Soldier Mountain Ski Area near Fairfield announced the creation of its new mountain biking park, set to open to the public Friday, May 21.

The new park will include 7.7 miles of lift-served runs, with four new trails. The trails are designed for riders of all skill levels, ranging from easy to advanced jump-trails. The area also has a skills park, and Soldier Mountain is working on a longer intermediate trail expected to debut this summer.

Construction and design were completed by Titus Trails from Hailey and Apex Trail Construction from Park City, Utah. Southwest Idaho Mountain Bike Association, Wood River Trails Coalition, and other volunteers were also instrumental, Soldier Mountain says.

"Having had the opportunity to preview Soldier Mountain's new trails, I am thrilled with the addition of a new lift-accessed bike park in our region," Julian Tyo, a Wood River Trails Coalition board member, said. "The progression built within the network is pitch-perfect, with a playful, family-friendly green trail and a black jump trail that is the real deal. With a blue jump trail currently in the works by Titus Trails, I'm confident the offering the Soldier Mountain team is creating will appeal to bikers of all abilities."

The opening will make Soldier Mountain the 11th Idaho ski resort to offer lift-served mountain biking.

Idaho Cycles will have a mobile bike studio on the premise for bike repairs and tuneups, but bike rentals will be limited due to COVID-19-related supply chain problems.

"We're excited to be opening our bike park," Soldier Mountain's general manager, Paul Alden, said. "These trails are built to world-class standards, and we look forward to being the preferred local mountain-biking destination for riders of all ages and abilities."

The bike park will be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, as well as Memorial Day and Labor Day, through the end of October. Operating hours are 1:30-7 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays and holidays. Weather issues may change hours or cause closures.

A grand opening celebration with a live band, food, giveaways, and more will be held Saturday, May 22, from 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit Soldier Mountain's website here.

