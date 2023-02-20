Shredding the gnar: Get Bogus Basin passes for next season

Passes for the 2023/2024 season go on sale soon.

BOISE, Idaho — All those winter mountain enthusiasts, who love skiing, snowboarding and more, can start preparing for the next one. Bogus Basin announced today that passes for the 2023/2024 season will go on sale Feb. 24.

"The sale offers the opportunity for recreation enthusiasts to secure the deepest discounts on a Bogus Basin season pass," a press release stated.

The sale for season passes lasts from Feb. 24 to Mar. 5. The nonprofit is offering a few options. Prices range from $499 for the year-long "True Bogus Season Pass," to $99 for a night season pass.

Bogus is also introducing a new purchasing process. Because of new technology the nonprofit is using, the resort is now allowing current passholders to reuse their prior physical pass to reduce waste and lower cost.

People can go to Bogus Basin's website for more information on pass options.

