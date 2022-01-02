How to watch figure skating and ice dancing at Beijing Olympics

Nathan Chen, Mariah Bell, Madison Choc, Evan Bates, Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier will be among those representing the United States in figure skating and ice dancing at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Here is when and how to watch them on television as they compete for the gold medal. Livestreams require cable, satellite or streaming service authentication.
Team Event
Skaters from all four groups -- men's, women's, pairs and ice dancing -- will be chosen to compete their short or long programs or possibly both.
This will be particularly rigorous for the individual women skaters if they compete both their short and long programs. If so, they will be the only ones having to perform on back-to-back days.
Men's Short Program, Ice Dance Rhythm Dance and Pairs Short Program
- Thursday, Feb. 3, 8:55 p.m.-2:00 a.m. ET
- NBC Primetime and Late Night (LIVE)
- Livestream
Women's Short Program and Pairs Free Skate
- Saturday, Feb. 5, 8:30 p.m.-11:45 p.m. ET
- NBC Primetime (LIVE)
- Livestream
Men's Free Skate, Ice Dance Free Dance and Women's Free Skate
- Sunday, Feb. 6, 8:15 p.m.-11:15 p.m. ET
- NBC Primetime (LIVE)
- Livestream
Individual events
Each skater or couple gets a chance to do one short program, which is mainly made up of compulsory moves, and a longer program -- the free skate or free dance -- which allows more freedom, artistry and choreography. The combined scores of both programs determines placement.
Men
The U.S. is being represented by Nathan Chen, Vincent Zhou and Jason Brown.
Short Program
- Monday, Feb. 7, 8:15 p.m.- 12:30 a.m. ET
- NBC Primetime (LIVE)
- Livestream
Free Skate
- Wednesday, Feb. 9, 8:30 p.m.- 10:20 p.m. ET
- NBC Primetime (LIVE)
- Livestream
Ice Dance
Representing the U.S. are Madison Choc and Evan Bates; Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and; Kaitln Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker.
Rhythm Dance
- Saturday, Feb. 12, 6:00 a.m. - 9:40 a.m. ET
- USA Network (LIVE)
- Livestream
Free Dance
- Sunday, Feb. 13, 8:15 p.m. - 12:00 a.m. ET
- USA Network (LIVE) until 10:45 p.m., then NBC (LIVE)
- Livestream
Women
The U.S. is being represented by Mariah Bell, Karen Chen and Alysa Liu.
Short Program
- Tuesday, Feb. 15, 5:00 a.m.-9:30 a.m. ET
- USA Network (LIVE); Replay during NBC primetime
- Livestream
Free Skate
- Thursday, Feb. 17, 5:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m. ET
- USA Network (LIVE); Replay during NBC primetime
- Livestream
Pairs
Representing the U.S. are Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier along with Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc.
Short Program
- Friday, Feb. 18, 5:30 a.m.-8:45 a.m. ET
- USA Network (LIVE); Replay during NBC primetime
- Livestream
Free Skate
- Saturday, Feb 19, 6:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m. ET
- USA Network (LIVE); Replay during NBC primetime
- Livestream
Exhibition Gala
- Saturday, Feb. 19, 11:00 p.m.-1:30 a.m. ET
- NBC Primetime (LIVE)
- Livestream