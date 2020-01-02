Cardinals QB Kyler Murray named 2019 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was named the 2019 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year on Saturday.

MIAMI — Despite having taken a quarterback in the first round a year earlier, the Arizona Cardinals opted to use the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on another signal-caller, Kyler Murray.

It appears their decision has paid off.

On Saturday, Murray was named the 2019 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He is the first quarterback to win the award since Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott won it in 2016.

Starting all 16 games of his rookie campaign, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 3,722 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 544 yards and 4 touchdowns on 93 attempts.

The Cardinals amassed a 5-10-1 record in that span.

The player selected after Murray, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, was named the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.