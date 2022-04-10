NFL Power Rankings for Week 5: 49ers, Vikings back in top 10 as Dolphins, Rams slide out

LOS ANGELES — Another week in the NFL is in the books after an exciting Week 4 saw six underdogs win their games outright and some more exciting finishes.
The Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL at 4-0 and they retain the top spot in the Locked On NFL Power Rankings for Week 5.
This year, the NFL hosts across the Locked On Podcast Network will vote weekly to rank all 32 NFL teams in our Locked On NFL Power Rankings.
Our local Locked On NFL hosts ranked their 1-32 power rankings and the averages created the official power rankings. Check back each Tuesday for the rankings.
Week 5 NFL Power Rankings
1. Philadelphia Eagles
Last week result: 29-21 win over JAX
Ranking last week: 1
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/4
The Philadelphia Eagles retain the top spot in our power rankings after they moved to 4-0 on the year with a 29-21 win over the Jaguars. They trailed 14-0 early in the game, but showed their resiliency in the second half to comeback and win. The Eagles are the only 4-0 team left in the NFL. They will face a test next week in Arizona against the Cardinals.
2. Buffalo Bills
Last week result: 23-20 win over BAL
Ranking last week: 2
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/4
The Buffalo Bills are ranked No. 2 for a second-straight week after they took down the Baltimore Ravens 23-20 in a comeback after being down in the first half. The Bills remain the Super Bowl favorite in Vegas and it’s not hard to see why. They’ll look to get to 4-1 next week when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
3. Kansas City Chiefs
Last week result: 41-31 win over TB
Ranking last week: 4
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/3
The Chiefs looked like the Super Bowl contender that many expect them to be when they defeated Tom Brady’s Bucs 41-31 in Tampa on Sunday night. This came a week after an embarrassing loss to the Colts in Indianapolis. Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City got right back on track with a strong performance, moving them up from No. 4 last week to No. 3 this week. They face the Las Vegas Raiders next week on Monday Night Football.
4. Green Bay Packers
Last week result: 27-24 win over NE
Ranking last week: 6
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/9
The Packers won their third-straight game on Sunday after dropping their season opener to Minnesota, albeit it wasn’t an easy one. The Patriots, without Mac Jones, eventually turned to third-string rookie Bailey Zappe, who put on a very strong performance to keep the game close and help send it to overtime. The Packers were able to pull out the 27-24 win. Green Bay plays the Giants in London next week.
5. Baltimore Ravens
Last week result: 23-20 loss to BUF
Ranking last week: 5
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/9
The Ravens lost to the Bills on Sunday 23-20 following a very questionable decision from the coaching staff to go for it on fourth down late in the game instead of kicking a go-ahead field goal that would have taken it to overtime, or possibly won them the game. They drop to 2-2 on the year, but those losses were tight losses to the Dolphins and Bills. Our voters aren’t ready to write them out of the top 10, or even the top 5. We’ll learn much more when they take on the Bengals at home on Sunday.
6. Cincinnati Bengals
Last week result: 27-15 win over MIA
Rank last week: 10
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/14
The Bengals seem to be back on track after two-straight strong wins over the Jets and Dolphins. The Dolphins obviously lost Tua Tagovailoa in that game last Thursday but the Bengals looked pretty good throughout the game, grabbing a 27-15 win. Their game on Sunday against the Ravens will be huge for the AFC North outlook and for the power rankings, as the Ravens and Bengals sit at No. 5 and No. 6 as it stands.
7. Los Angeles Chargers
Last week result: 34-24 win over HOU
Ranking last week: 9
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/14
The Chargers coasted to a win over the Texans on Sunday 34-24 as Justin Herbert threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns. Austin Ekeler finally got involved as he had two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown in the game. The Chargers are still dealing with plenty of injuries, but they’re hoping to stay on track to make the playoffs and contend for a title. They have the Browns in Cleveland next week.
8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last week result: 41-31 loss to
Ranking last week: 7
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/12
The Bucs got many of their injured and suspended guys back for Sunday night’s showdown with the Chiefs but the Bucs just couldn’t keep up. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense sliced and diced their way through a Bucs defense that had been incredibly strong to open the year. The Bucs fall to 2-2 on the year with the loss, but remain in the top 10 in our power rankings.
9. San Francisco 49ers
Last week result: 24-9 win over Rams
Ranking last week: 13
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/13
After a brutal 11-10 loss to the Broncos in Week 3, the 49ers bounced back in a big way with a 24-9 win over the Super Bowl champion Rams on Monday night. The defense was elite, the offense looked good and they reminded voters why they should be a top 10 team in the rankings. They’re 2-2 on the year, looking to get to 3-2 when they face the Panthers next week in Carolina.
10. Minnesota Vikings
Last week result: 28-25 win over NO
Ranking last week: 11
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/13
The Vikings were able to pull it out in London against a banged up Saints team. Minnesota keeps finding ways to win games late, now in back to back weeks. Minnesota is now 3-1 on the year and at the top of the NFC North standings. They’re hoping to get to 4-1 next week when they take on the struggling Bears at home.
11. Miami Dolphins
Last week result: 27-15 loss to CIN
Ranking last week: 3
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/15
12. Los Angeles Rams
Last week result: 24-9 loss to SF
Ranking last week: 8
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/17
13. Dallas Cowboys
Last week result: 25-10 win over WAS
Ranking last week: 18
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/17
14. Arizona Cardinals
Last week result: 26-16 win over CAR
Ranking last week: 16
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/20
15. Jacksonville Jaguars
Last week result: 29-21 loss to PHI
Ranking last week: 14
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/22
16. Tennessee Titans
Last week result: 24-17 win at IND
Ranking last week: 21
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 15/23
17. Denver Broncos
Last week result: 32-23 loss to LV
Ranking last week: 12
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/24
18. Atlanta Falcons
Last week result: 23-20 win over CLE
Ranking last week: 26
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/26
19. Cleveland Browns
Last week result: 23-20 loss to ATL
Ranking last week: 18
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 15/24
20. New York Giants
Last week result: 20-12 win over CHI
Ranking last week: 24
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/25
21. New Orleans Saints
Last week result: 28-25 loss to MIN
Ranking last week: 17
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 15/32
22. Las Vegas Raiders
Last week result: 32-23 win over DEN
Ranking last week: 25
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/26
23. New England Patriots
Last week result: 27-24 loss to GB
Ranking last week: 22
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 18/29
24. Seattle Seahawks
Last week result: 48-45 win over DET
Ranking last week: 31
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 15/28
25. Detroit Lions
Last week result: 48-45 loss to SEA
Ranking last week: 19
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 18/27
26. Indianapolis Colts
Last week result: 24-17 loss to TEN
Ranking last week: 20
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 21/29
27. New York Jets
Last week result: 24-20 win over PIT
Ranking last week: 30
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 20/29
28. Pittsburgh Steelers
Last week result: 24-20 loss to NYJ
Ranking last week: 23
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 23/28
29. Chicago Bears
Last week result: 20-12 loss to NYG
Ranking last week: 27
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 27/30
30. Washington Commanders
Last week result: 25-10 loss to DAL
Ranking last week: 28
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 26/32
31. Carolina Panthers
Last week result: 26-16 loss to ARI
Ranking last week: 29
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 28/32
32. Houston Texans
Last week result: 34-24 loss to LAC
Ranking last week: 32
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 30/32
