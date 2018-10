BOISE — Hear from Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin and players after the Broncos' 19-13 loss to San Diego State Saturday afternoon.

GAME TRACKER: Boise State vs. San Diego State

The Broncos are now 3-2 (1-1) on the season. They'll travel to Nevada to take on the Wolfpack on Saturday, October 13.

© 2018 KTVB