BOISE -- Watch List season is officially underway.

Boise State junior safety Kekoa Nawahine was one of 42 preseason candidates named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list on Wednesday.

Nawahine started all 14 games last fall.

He tied a team-high with three interceptions and ranked second on the team with 108 tackles.

In addition to being named an All-Mountain West performer as a sophomore, Nawahine was an all-academic selection by the conference.

The Lott Trophy, named after Hall of Fame safety Ronnie Lott, honors college football's best in character and performance from a defensive collegiate player.

