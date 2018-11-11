BOISE — The Boise State football team jumped back into the Top 25 of two major college football polls released on Sunday.

The Broncos (8-2, 5-1 MWC) are ranked No. 23 in the AP Top 25 and No. 24 in the Amway Coaches Poll. This comes after the Broncos beat a ranked Fresno State team 24-17 at Albertsons Stadium Friday night. Fresno dropped from No. 23 in the AP Top 25 and No. 16 in the Coaches Poll to unranked in both.

Boise State is now one of two Mountain West Conference teams currently ranked, along with Utah State (9-1, 6-0 MWC) which is sitting at No. 14 in the AP Top 25 and No. 13 in the Coaches Poll.

The Broncos and Aggies are set to play in the regular-season finale in Boise on Nov. 24, a game that will likely decide who will represent the Mountain Division in the conference title game. If both teams win this week, it will set up a top 25 matchup on the Blue. The Broncos play at New Mexico on Friday, while the Aggies play at Colorado State on Saturday.

Boise State began the season ranked and made it as high as No. 17 in the AP Top 25 before dropping out after a 44-21 loss at then-No. 24 Oklahoma State on September 15.

Unbeaten UCF (9-0, 6-0 American Athletic Conference) held steady at No. 11 in both polls released Sunday. Cincinnati (No. 20) and UAB (No. 25) are ranked in the Coaches Poll but not in the AP poll. UCF and Cincinnati play each other on Nov. 17.

The all-important College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday afternoon. The top-ranked Group of Five conference champion in that poll gets an automatic berth in one of the high-profile New Years Six bowls.

AP Top 25

1. Alabama(61), 10-0, 1525 points

2. Clemson, 10-0, 1459

3. Notre Dame, 10-0, 1406

4. Michigan, 9-1, 1327

5. Georgia, 9-1, 1288

6. Oklahoma, 9-1, 1188

7. West Virginia, 8-1, 1111

8. Washington State, 9-1, 1052

9. Ohio State, 9-1, 1050

10. LSU, 8-2, 1019

11. UCF, 9-0, 983

12. Syracuse, 8-2, 787

13. Texas, 7-3, 726

14. Utah State, 9-1, 689

15. Florida, 7-3, 575

16. Penn State, 7-3, 542

17. Washington, 7-3, 501

18. Iowa State, 6-3, 497

19. Cincinnati, 9-1, 344

20. Kentucky, 7-3, 337

21. Utah, 7-3, 307

22. Boston College, 7-3, 254

23. Boise State, 8-2, 147

24. Northwestern, 6-4, 136

25. Mississippi State, 6-4, 133

Others receiving votes: Army 128, UAB 78, Fresno State 61, Michigan State 31, NC State 30, Buffalo 29, Pittsburgh 28, Duke 20, Texas A&M 16, Iowa 8, Arizona State 6, Stanford 3, Auburn 3, Troy 1

Amway Coaches Poll

1. Alabama(64), 10-0, 1624 points

2. Clemson(1), 10-0, 1561

3. Notre Dame, 10-0, 1490

4. Michigan, 9-1, 1415

5. Georgia, 9-1, 1369

6. Oklahoma, 9-1, 1273

7. West Virginia, 8-1, 1173

8. Ohio State, 9-1, 1135

9. Washington State, 9-1, 1119

10. LSU, 8-2, 1078

11. UCF, 9-0, 1042

12. Syracuse, 8-2, 849

13. Utah State, 9-1, 698

14. Texas, 7-3, 662

15. Penn State, 7-3, 646

16. Florida, 7-3, 604

17. Washington, 7-3, 591

18. Iowa State, 6-3, 403

19. Utah, 7-3, 387

20. Cincinnati, 9-1, 383

21. Kentucky, 7-3, 318

22. Boston College, 7-3, 309

23. Mississippi State, 6-4, 219

24. Boise State, 8-2, 129

25. UAB, 9-1, 102

Others receiving votes: Northwestern 87, Fresno State 64, Army 58, Buffalo 56, Virginia 44, Duke 38, NC State 37, Pittsburgh 30, Texas A&M 29, Michigan State 20, Auburn 19, Troy 17, Appalachian State 14, Missouri 13, San Diego State 10, Wisconsin 7, Arizona State 2, Tennessee 1

© 2018 KTVB