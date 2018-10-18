BOISE — The Idaho State Board of Education on Thursday unanimously approved a new contract for Boise State head football coach Bryan Harsin.

The four-year deal will extend Harsin's contract until January 2023, and requires no state funds, according to the university.

While his base compensation will remain the same, the new contract contains a buyout structure, something Harsin’s previous contract did not include.

He is guaranteed $1.45 million this year, with an additional $200,000 from an annual licensing fee.

Under his old contract, Harsin could make up to $475,000 per year in bonuses. With the new contract, he can make up to $1.185 million in additional compensation. You can see a full breakdown of the contract details here.

The new deal will go into effect on October 29. So when the Broncos play BYU on Nov. 3, he will be eligible for a $10,000 bonus if his team wins the game.

© 2018 KTVB