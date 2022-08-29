Idaho's Fa'Avae Fa'Avae prepares to face former school in Battle of the Palouse

Fa'Avae Fa'Avae hopes to lead the Vandals defense to a victory on Saturday night in Pullman

Example video title will go here for this video

MOSCOW, Idaho — Saturday's Battle of the Palouse will be a special game for Idaho senior linebacker Fa'Avae Fa'Avae. It will be the first time he plays against the school he transferred from in 2019.

Fa'Avae began his college football career as a redshirt at Washington State in 2017. He played for two seasons with the Cougs, but chose to transfer from the school following the departure of former Head Coach Mike Leach and his staff.

"Coach Leach and Coach Wilson left, so I went through two linebackers coaches and just felt like Idaho would be a good fit for me. It has been a blessing in disguise and I have run with it, I love it here," Fa'Avae said.

Since arriving in Moscow, Fa'Avae has become the leader of the team's defense and a team captain. He was named to the preseason all Big Sky team.

"I just have to come out here everyday with my hard hat and my boots on and get ready to work. I have a lot to prove this year, more than last year," Fa'Avae said.

New Vandals Head Coach Jason Eck has been impressed by the passion Fa'Aave brings each and every day.

"He has great energy. Every day he brings energy to practice, he is kind of the emotional leader of our team. He is probably our most vocal of our six captains and he just brings it every day," Eck said.

Fa'Avae has some extra juice heading into Saturday as he will return to Martin Stadium for the first time as a Vandal.

"I have chills just thinking about it. I am excited preparing for that game, we are preparing for them like they are Alabama. Hopefully we come out on top," Fa'Avae said.

A win Saturday would be extra sweet for Fa'Avae as the Vandals look to change the culture in Moscow this season.

"We have been manifesting (a win), not only myself, but as a team and the coaches as well. We have been talking about it and preparing for it extremely hard. It would definitely be a great feeling and we need all of Vandal nation to support us," Fa'Avae said.

Saturday's game is set to kick off in Pullman at 6:42 PM and can be seen on the PAC-12 Network.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.