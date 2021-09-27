Watch live now: Boise State football coaches hold press conference

Head coach Andy Avalos, OC Tim Plough and DC Spencer Danielson will answers questions from the media about the Broncos win Saturday and their next game vs. Nevada.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State is coming off a huge win Saturday against Utah State in the Logan. The Broncos' defense managed to keep the Aggies out of the end zone in a 27-3 victory. Utah State came into the game with a 3-0 record and a win over Pac-12 opponent Washington State. Many thought the game would be much closer.

The Broncos improved their overall record to 2-2 on the season, and are 1-0 in Mountain West Conference play.

BSU head football coach Andy Avalos, offensive coordinator Tim Plough and defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson will talk with reporters at 1 p.m. Monday. We will stream the press conference live in this story and on our YouTube channel.

Avalos is proud of the way his team bounced back after a tough one-point loss at home to Oklahoma State. The defense got three turnovers and blocked a field goal in the win at Utah State. The Broncos were able to step it up defensively in the red zone (when the Aggies got inside the 20-yard line).

"The yards are gonna be there and we knew that they're going to get their explosive plays but how we limit those, more importantly in the critical downs, the money downs," Avalos said after the game. He said that was one of their focuses during practice leading up to the game.

Boise State will be taking on another high-powered offense this week. The Nevada Wolf Pack are led by quarterback Carson Strong, the Preseason Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. This is their first conference game of the season.

Kickoff against Nevada at Albertson Stadium is set for 1:30 p.m. MT on Saturday, Oct. 2.