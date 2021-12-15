Watch at 12 p.m.: Boise State Coach Andy Avalos to speak on signing day

The Broncos are 7-5 for the season and are set to face off against Central Michigan in the Arizona Bowl on New Year's Eve.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State Head Coach Andy Avalos is set to hold a press conference on Wednesday to discuss players committing to the team.

The early signing period opened Wednesday morning, with more than 20 players expected to sign letters of intent to play at Boise State. The noon press conference will be Avalos' first chance to acknowledge the new players.

The event is expected to last about 30 minutes, and will be streamed in this story. Check back for updates.

