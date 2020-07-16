Shakir lands on Biletnikoff Watch List following breakout sophomore season at Boise State

Wide receiver Khalil Shakir appeared in all 14 games and racked up a career-best 872 receiving yards in 2019.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State junior wide receiver Khalil Shakir was named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List on Thursday.

Shakir appeared in all 14 games and made five starts last fall. He racked up a career-best 872 receiving yards and led the Broncos with 63 catches in 2019.

The Murrieta, Calif. native also totaled up 10 touchdowns last year, tied for the team-best with running back George Holani.

In fact, Shakir became the first Bronco to catch a touchdown (6), rush for a touchdown (3) and throw for a touchdown in the same season since quarterback Brett Rypien did it in 2016. The last time someone other than a quarterback accomplished that feat was wide receiver Chris Potter back in 2012.

Shakir was also the go-to option on third-down for the Broncos. He led the team with 19 catches for 273 yards on third-down, totals that ranked tied for second and fourth respectively in the Mountain West last year.

For his efforts, Skakir received All-Mountain West Honorable Mention honors as a sophomore. This summer he has already been named a Preseason All-MW First Teamer by Athlon Sports, and a Second Teamer by Phil Steele.

The Biletnikoff Award recognizes the most outstanding pass-catcher in college football each season. It isn't limited to just wide receivers, as tight ends and running backs are also considered eligible.

Broncos on 2020 Preseason Watch Lists:

Hank Bachmeier, SO, Quarterback

Davey O’Brien Award

George Holani, SO, Running Back

Doak Walker Award

Kekaula Kaniho, SR, Nickel

Lott IMPACT Trophy

Khalil Shakir, JR, Wide Receiver

Biletnikoff Award

Jalen Walker, SR, Cornerback

Chuck Bednarik Award

