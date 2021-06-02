Former Boise State QB Kellen Moore named to Hall of Fame ballot

The winningest quarterback in the history of college football, Moore is now the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys.

BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore's name will be on the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame ballot, the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.

Moore will be one of 78 former student-athletes on the ballot. The winningest quarterback in the history of college football, Moore is now the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys. He was already inducted into the Boise State Athletics Hall of Fame.

Moore achieved a record of 50-3 during his time at Boise State, and ranked second in NCAA history in career passing touchdowns, with 142 touchdowns. He also ranked third in career passing efficiency (168.97) and fifth in career passing yardage (14,667).

Only 1,038 players - or less than .02% of all college football players - have been inducted into the hall of fame. In order to be eligible, an athlete must have been named a first-team All-American by a major/national selector as recognized and utilized by the NCAA for its consensus All-America teams; played his or her last year of intercollegiate football at least 10 full seasons prior; played within the last 50 years, and cannot be currently playing professional football. This is the first year that Moore had been eligible to be on the ballot.

The ballot will be sent out to more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers for their votes.

The 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be announced in early 2022.

The names on the ballot are so impressive this year...



• Reggie Bush

• LaVar Arrington

• Champ Bailey

• Dallas Clark

• Tony Gonzalez

• Steve Hutchison

• Andrew Luck

• Marshawn Lynch



...just to name a few. https://t.co/bbM7vb59aw — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) June 2, 2021