Boise State to play seven home games at Albertsons Stadium

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State football team and its fans will get to enjoy a lot of home cooking this season.

The Mountain West Conference released the Broncos 2020 schedule on Thursday.

Boise State will play seven home games for the first time since 2009, and the slate of opponents is arguably the best in school history.

The Broncos are coming off a 12-2 season which saw them capture their third Mountain West championship under head coach Bryan Harsin.

Currently, all of the games are scheduled for Saturday with the exception of a home game against BYU set for Friday, Nov. 6. Only one other home game can be moved off Saturday.

Dates of the games are subject to change to either Thursday or Friday. Kickoff times and broadcast information will be announced at a late date.

The non-conference foes include Florida State, Georgia Southern, Marshall and BYU, all teams that played in a bowl game this past season.

The Broncos will open their season at Albertsons Stadium on Sept. 5 when they host Georgia Southern. Two weeks later, Florida State is coming to Boise. This is only the second regular-season played in Boise against an ACC team.

The Broncos will play four conference match-ups at Albertsons Stadium, including San Jose State (Oct. 3), Utah State (Oct. 17), UNLV (Oct. 31) and the season finale against Colorado State on Nov 28.

The Broncos will play five road games in 2020, including at Air Force (Sept. 12), Marshall (Sept. 26), Hawaii (Oct. 24), New Mexico (Nov. 14) and Wyoming on Nov. 21.



Boise State's only scheduled bye week will come between the games against the Spartans and Aggies.

Season ticket prices in the main stadium will not increase for the 2020 season. Season tickets for the 2020 season, the 50th Anniversary of Albertsons Stadium, are on sale now.

The MW Championship, featuring the winners of the Mountain Division and West Division, will be held at a to-be-determined host site, Dec. 5.

Here is the 2020 schedule for the Boise State football team:

Sept. 5 Saturday Georgia Southern in Boise

Sept. 12 Saturday Air Force in Colorado Springs

Sept. 19 Saturday Florida State in Boise

Sept. 26 Saturday Marshall in Huntington, WV

Oct. 3 Saturday San Jose State in Boise

Oct. 17 Saturday Utah State in Boise

Oct. 24 Saturday Hawaii in Honolulu

Oct. 31 Saturday Nevada-Las Vegas in Boise

Nov. 6 Friday Brigham Young in Boise

Nov. 14 Saturday New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM

Nov. 21 Saturday Wyoming in Laramie, WY

Nov. 28 Saturday Colorado State in Boise

