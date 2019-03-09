BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos are in the Top 25 in the Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Poll for the first time this season, following their 36 - 31 win over the Florida State Seminoles.

The Broncos are now ranked 24th in both polls and now the second Group of 5 school to be ranked in the Top 25.

UCF of the American Athletic Conference is still ranked No. 17 in the Coaches Poll after their 62 - 0 win over Florida A&M of the FCS in week one. The Golden Knights dropped one spot in the AP Poll to No. 18.

This marks the 18th straight season that the Broncos have appeared in the Top 25 at least once, which is the eighth-longest active streak in the FBS.

On Friday, Boise State returns to the Blue to take on the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) at 7 p.m. MT.

Boise State's conference foes are also looking to crash the Coaches Top 25 Poll, with Hawai'i, Fresno State, and Wyoming all receiving votes.

No other Mountain West schools received any votes in the AP Poll.

The biggest drop of any team in the Top 25 Coaches Poll was Oregon, who dropped five spots to No. 18 after their 27 - 21 loss to the No. 13 Auburn Tigers. In the AP Poll, the Ducks dropped to No. 16 after being ranked 11th entering the season.

