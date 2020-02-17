x
No. 4 San Diego State beats Boise State 72-55, remains undefeated

The Aztecs won in Boise for the first time since Jan. 16, 2016.
Credit: AP
Boise State guard Derrick Alston (21) brings during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against San Diego State, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Boise, Idaho. San Diego State won 72-55. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

BOISE, Idaho — Malachi Flynn scored 22 points, Yanni Wetzell added 14 and No. 4 San Diego State beat Boise State 72-55 to remain undefeated. 

The Aztecs won in Boise for the first time since Jan. 16, 2016. They had little trouble handing the Broncos their first conference loss at home this season. 

Boise State entered the game on an 11-game home winning streak but struggled to find any rhythm on offense and finished the game shooting 41.2% from the field. 

After wrapping up the Mountain West regular-season title on Tuesday with a victory over New Mexico State, San Diego State didn’t show any signs of a letdown. 

