Mitchell leads No. 22 SDSU past Boise State 78-66 in OT

The Broncos came back from a 17-point deficit in the second half to take the game to overtime.
SAN DIEGO — Matt Mitchell scored 24 points, including four in overtime, and No. 22 San Diego State overcame 29 points by Derrick Alston Jr. to beat Boise State 78-66 for its ninth straight win. 

Trey Pulliam matched his career high with 18 points for SDSU, which blew a 17-point second-half lead before recovering in overtime to take the inside track to repeat as Mountain West Conference regular-season champion.

SDSU took a half-game lead over Boise State, which had its four-game win streak snapped. 

On Tuesday, the Mountain West awarded San Diego State a pair of forfeit victories over New Mexico that will count for seeding and conference championship implications.

