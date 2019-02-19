BOISE, Idaho — While the Boise State men's basketball team continues to struggle to keep their head above water this season, the women's team continues to string together impressive wins heading to the postseason.

Entering the final stretch of the regular season. The Lady Broncos (21-3) lead the Mountain West Conference by two games, ahead of the second-place New Mexico Lobos (20-4).

The Broncos and the Lobos will meet one last time at home on senior night March 4.

The Broncos' last loss came on Jan. 26 (64-52) at Wyoming (16-5).

Since then, the Broncos have won six straight games, including an 83-76 victory over Fresno State (16-8) and a 91-67 win over San Diego State (10-13) on Saturday.

Following that win, junior guard Braydey Hodgins was awarded the Mountain West Player of the Week for the second straight week and for the third time this season.

She scored over 20 points in four straight games, the first time that a Bronco has done so in eight years.

The win was buoyed by a strong performance off the bench.

"It’s awesome. We talked about when we played in San Diego, we had some weird things going on. I don’t think the bench even scored," Hodgins said in a post-game interview.

"We knew they were going to have to play a big role in this game. We knew San Diego can go on rolls but we can as well. Tess [Amundsen] went on one by herself. It’s aspects like that we have on our team that most teams don’t have.”

Sophomore forward Amundsen scored a season-high 15 points and the bench combined for 29 points on 50 percent shooting.

On average, the Broncos have scored about 76 points per game and allow less than 64.

The team has four players that have scored over 200 points on the season so far, led by Hodgins (294) and Riley Lupfer (251), who has missed three games due to injury.

With five games left in the regular season, the seeding for the Mountain West's Conference tournament is beginning to take shape.

If the Broncos win out, they will likely be the number one seed in the tournament and earn a first-round bye, meaning they'll play the winner of the number eight vs. number nine seed in the second-round.

The bracket will be finalized following the end of conference play on March 7.

The tournament begins March 10.

The Broncos will head to Logan to face Utah State (11-13) Friday, February 22.