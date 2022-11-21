Idaho football team preparing for first playoff appearance since 1995

The Vandals will travel to take on Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday in their first round game.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Idaho Vandals are preparing for the program's first playoff appearance since 1995 on Saturday against Southeastern Louisiana.

Idaho is an FCS playoff team in head coach Jason Eck's first year in charge. Eck said he believed the playoffs would be a possibility in just his first season.

"I did think (making the playoffs) was a possibility. It became even more real as we got into the season. I could see we were improving and the kids were buying in and believing in what we were doing. I did think it was probably important for me to make the playoffs, as a new head coach, within my first three years, but we wanted to do it in my first year for these guys," Eck said.

This playoff appearance is special for the 2022 senior class in particular. They have stuck with the program through losing seasons, so this season has been a great reward.

"I just want to thank the coaches. They came in here and they believed in us from the beginning. They did not try to come in here and bring a bunch of new guys in. Coach Eck said these guys are our guys and we are going to do it. Having that belief in this team, I think that is what carried us to the playoffs this year," senior center Logan Floyd said.

Idaho will take on Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday in what Coach Eck deemed, "a good matchup for us." The game is set to kick off at 4:00 PM.

If Idaho wins, they will move on to face Samford next Saturday at noon.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.