Idaho football wins Battle of the Domes over Idaho State 38-7

Roshaun Johnson rushes for three touchdowns, Hayden Hatten breaks school record for receiving touchdowns in a single season.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

POCATELLO, Idaho — Roshaun Johnson had three short touchdown runs, Marcus Harris returned an interception 56 yards for a score and Idaho breezed to a 38-7 victory over Idaho State on Saturday.

Johnson gave Idaho a first-quarter lead with a 2-yard run and gave the Vandals the lead for good on a 4-yard run. Harris followed with his pick-6 less than two minutes later and Idaho (7-4, 6-2 Big Sky Conference) never looked back.

Johnson scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter and freshman quarterback Jack Layne threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hatten in the fourth to cap the scoring for the Vandals.

It was Hatten's 15th touchdown reception of the season, which breaks the Idaho school record for most in a single season.

Anthony Woods carried 16 times for 122 yards.